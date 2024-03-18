Mrs. Marilyn Moultrie Phillips of Melfa

Mrs. Marilyn Moultrie Phillips, 74, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2024. Born April 7, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Fred Moultrie and Frances Aldridge Moultrie. She was born in Alabama, raised in Connecticut, and moved to the Eastern Shore almost 50 years ago after marrying William (Bill) Phillips and starting a family. Marilyn graduated from Lynchburg college and taught elementary school for many years. She then worked for the Eastern Shore News and later was the secretary at Onancock Baptist Church, where she was a member for 40 years. She loved to garden, read novels, create intricate pieces with counted-cross stitch and challenge her grandsons in long games of monopoly. She will be remembered as a great listener and leaves behind a legacy of love, faith, and family.

Mrs. Phillips is survived by her loving husband, William Phillips, of 52 years and her son Chris Phillips and his wife Liz of Durham, NH. She was the proud grandmother of Benjamin and Wesley Phillips and loved following their many adventures. She is also survived by her two sisters and their families, Betsy Becker and husband Thomas Becker of Salisbury, MD and Jan Gauger and husband Rich Gauger of West Chester, PA.

Funeral services will be held Saturday March 23, 2024, at 11:00AM at Onancock Baptist Church with Pastor Andy Cobb officiating. A family interment will follow at Quinby Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.