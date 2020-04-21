Mrs. Marie Sparrow Core, 84, wife of the late Edward Shrieves “Eddie” Core and a resident of Parksley, VA, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center in Parksley. Born November 15, 1935 in Seaford, Long Island, NY, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Jackson Sparrow and Gladys Robinson Sparrow.

Following graduation from Amityville High School in Long Island, Marie and her family relocated back to their roots on the Eastern Shore. Soon after, she met the love of her life. Marie and Eddie were married in 1955, spending the next 57 years side by side. Together, they owned and operated the former E&M Market, in Parksley, for many years. She later worked for Roses Department Store, retiring in 2000. Marie was a past member of Parksley Baptist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star. Her greatest passions were working in her flower gardens and bird watching, and her greatest loves were her family and her beloved dog, “Pepper.”

Marie is survived by her three children, Wayne Core (Kathy) of Bloxom, VA, Cindy Campbell (Randy) of Reva, VA, and Robin Hall (Braden) of Locustville, VA; grandchildren, Nicole Chambers (Jordan), Bill Applegate, Ellen Applegate, R.J. Campbell (Brittany), Bryan Campbell (Samantha), Katie Darnell (Chris), Carrianne Prouty (David); great-grandchildren, Madeline Chambers, Brayden and Henry Darnell, and Dominick, Ian, and Alexis Prouty; cousin, Dan Bloxom; special friends, Anita and Corey Harte and Mrs. Leigh Young; and several nieces and nephews.

In consideration of the gathering restrictions relating to COVID-19, the family will hold a private service. A public memorial service will be scheduled and announced at a later date.

Contributions in Marie’s memory may be made to the Parksley Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 14, Parksley, VA 23421 or to St. Thomas United Methodist Church, 25460 Shoremain Drive, Bloxom, VA 23308.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

