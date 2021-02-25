Private funeral services for Mrs. Margaret Nedab, better known as “Vi” of Wachapreague, will be conducted Friday at noon from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Percy James officiating. Interment will be in the Burton’s Cemetery, Melfa. Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.