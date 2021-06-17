Funeral services for Mrs. Mamie Boney will be conducted Saturday at 11 AM at the African Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Cornish Funeral Home. Arrangements by Cornish Funeral Home.
Related Posts
Jean Taylor
May 2, 2019
Evelyn Hinman Ray of Parksley
June 25, 2020
Angela Marie Bratten
March 1, 2018
Stanley Lawrence Cieslik
November 26, 2018
Local Conditions
June 17, 2021, 12:11 pm
Sunny
76°F
76°F
9 mph
real feel: 83°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 1%
wind speed: 9 mph NW
wind gusts: 16 mph
UV-Index: 10
sunrise: 5:41 am
sunset: 8:26 pm
4 hours ago
Northampton softball falls in Semi-Finals - Shore Daily NewsThe Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets softball team falls in the Division 1 semi-final to Rappahannock Raiders by a score of 8 to 0. The Lady Yellow Jackets finish the season with a record of 7-7. The g...