Funeral services for Mrs. Maggie Giddens of Painter, will be held at 3:00 on Saturday, January 4th at New Zion Baptist Church in Painter, with Rev. Dr. Charles Kellam, Sr., officiating. The interment will follow in the New Mt. Zion Church Cemetery. Viewing will be held at the Church on Saturday from 9 AM until 3 PM. Arrangements are being entrusted to the Keith Matthews Funeral Home, Norfolk, Va.
