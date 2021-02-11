Private funeral services for Mrs. Magadlene Garris Hinmon of Withams, will be conducted Saturday at 1PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Pastor Diane Wright officiating. Interment will be in the Withams Cemetery, Withams. Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtual at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
