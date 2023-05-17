FSF Mrs. Madeline V. Fletcher, also known as “Mat” of Mappsville, WBC on Saturday at

3PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Bro. Aaron

Finney officiating. Interment WB in the First Baptist Church Cemetery, Mappsville.

Family and friends may call on Friday from 10AM until 11 at the funeral home.

Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co, Accomac. Services may be viewed

virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.