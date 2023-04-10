Funeral services for Mrs.  Louise Coston of Belle Haven, Va., will be held at 12:00 on Thursday, April 13th at Foundation of Faith Worship Center.  Viewing will be on Thursday from 10:00 until 12:00 at the church.  The interment will be in the Foundation of Faith Worship Center Church Cemetery.  Arrangements are being entrusted to the Keith Mathews Funeral Home, Norfolk,  Va.