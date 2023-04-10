Funeral services for Mrs. Louise Coston of Belle Haven, Va., will be held at 12:00 on Thursday, April 13th at Foundation of Faith Worship Center. Viewing will be on Thursday from 10:00 until 12:00 at the church. The interment will be in the Foundation of Faith Worship Center Church Cemetery. Arrangements are being entrusted to the Keith Mathews Funeral Home, Norfolk, Va.
Related Posts
Linda Love Ferebee of Parksley
February 2, 2023
Parker Johnson of Hopeton
May 23, 2022
Aaron Ayers
December 2, 2021
Rose Boole Edwards Johnson of Exmore
September 9, 2020
Local Conditions
April 10, 2023, 10:41 am
Sunny
50°F
50°F
4 mph
real feel: 58°F
current pressure: 31 in
humidity: 50%
wind speed: 4 mph NNE
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 6:35 am
sunset: 7:34 pm
3 hours ago
Former Shore man accused of murdering toddler - Shore Daily NewsBy Linda Cicoira A Chesapeake man, with ties to the Eastern Shore, was charged in late March with second-degree murder and several other violent crimes in connection with the death [...]