Funeral services for Mrs. Loraine McDuff Johnson will be conducted Sunday at 11 AM at the Cape Charles cemetery with Rev. George Holmes officiating. Arrangements by Cornish Funeral Home.
Related Posts
Mary Tolbert of Salisbury
September 4, 2020
Mr. George R. Fletcher of Horntown
January 16, 2020
H.B. Rew, Jr.
May 24, 2019
Philip Bernard Tankard
July 18, 2018
Local Conditions
December 16, 2020, 1:58 pm
Showers
49°F
49°F
18 mph
real feel: 35°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 18 mph ENE
wind gusts: 25 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:11 am
sunset: 4:46 pm
Shore Daily News Eastern Shore Radio
2 hours ago
The Honorable Robert S. Bloxom Sr. of Mappsville - Shore Daily NewsThe Honorable Robert S. Bloxom, Sr., 83, husband of Patricia Killmon Bloxom and a resident of Mappsville, VA, passed away at his home, Cedar Grove, on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Born April 26, 1937, h...