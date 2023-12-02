Mrs Linda Dereng Thornton

December 2, 2023
Obituaries

Funeral services for Mrs. Linda Dereng Thornton, of Melfa, VA, will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., with The Reverend Glenda Turlington officiating. Interment will follow in the Wachapreague Cemetery.

Contributions in Linda’s memory may be made to the Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence, payable to: ESCADV, P.O. Box 3, Onancock, VA 23417 (www.escadv.org) or to the Eastern Shore SPCA, P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418 (www.shorespca.com).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

