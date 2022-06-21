Funeral services for Mrs. Lila Lee Smith Marsh of Onancock, will be conducted on Thursday afternoon at 1:00, from the Harborton United Methodist Church with The Reverend Everett Landon officiating. A visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service, and interment will follow in the Fairview Lawn Cemetery in Onancock.

Memorial donations in Mrs. Marsh’s name may be made to Harborton United Methodist Church, c/o Mary Ellen Belote, P.O. Box 5, Harborton, VA 23389.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

.