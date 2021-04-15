Private graveside services for Mrs. Leslie A. Lankford of Horntown, will be conducted Saturday at 12PM from Dea’s Chapel Cemetery, Horntown, with Rev. Lavenia Fletcher officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com
