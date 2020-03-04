Funeral services for Mrs. Lena White Anthony of Princess Anne, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at St. James United Methodist Church, Westover, Md.  A public viewing will be held  Friday from 6 til 8 PM at the church.  Rev. Hopkins will be the Eulogist.  Interment will be in the church cemetery.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.

