Funeral services for Mrs. Lena White Anthony of Princess Anne, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at St. James United Methodist Church, Westover, Md. A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 til 8 PM at the church. Rev. Hopkins will be the Eulogist. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.
Related Posts
Mary Owens
November 30, 2017
Mrs. Dorothy P. Handy
May 29, 2019
Mary Rose Lazenby of Atlantic
August 23, 2019
Janice Walker Scott
March 20, 2018
Local Conditions
March 4, 2020, 5:43 pm
Sunny
56°F
56°F
9 mph
real feel: 53°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 53%
wind speed: 9 mph S
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:29 am
sunset: 6:00 pm