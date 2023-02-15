Funeral services for Mrs. Leaner Conquest of Onancock, will be conducted Friday at 12PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Family and friends may call on Friday at the funeral home from 11AM until time of the service. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com .
5 hours ago
MORNING GOLD: Today I shared part of an article that said, "Everyday we live our life in constant motion, and with that motion, there will always be a flow or some kind of change that follows. Some changes we welcome open heartedly, while others we might find ourselves pushing aside to avoid them.There is no other force stronger than willpower, and it’s the willpower to either look beyond the obstacles that lay ahead of you, get through it, or walk away not because you are unable to complete it but because plans change.Plans are meant to change, and so is life. And it’s never too late to change your life."Sometimes change is thrust upon us and other times we are in charge of making the changes. Either way, whatever change comes along, it is important to make the most of every moment in the journey.I backed up the gold thoughts with a song I have only played once then lost track of it until it popped up in memories for today, Laura Izibor's Shine. (listen to this great song here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=equvoqUT1VM ) Wake up one morning you realizeYour life is one big compromise (compromise)Stuck in the job you swore was only temporary (was only temporary)Feel like the world is passing you byNever done all the things you would need to tryStuck in one place, got a pain in your face from all your stressin' outYou ask yourself there's got to be more than what I'm living for(What I'm living for, what I'm living for)You ask yourself there's got to be something else, something more, more, moreWell, let the sun shine on your faceAnd don't let your life go to wasteNow is the time, got to make up your mindLet it shine on you, let it shine on youFeel like there's nothing, nowhere to goYou try and fight but you can't let goRoll the pain, got so much to gainNow is the timeYou ask yourself there's got to be something else, something more, more, moreLet the sun shine on your faceAnd don't let your life go to wasteNow is the time, got to make up your mindLet it shine on you, let it shine on youYou ask yourself there's got to be more than what I'm living for(What I'm living for, what I'm living for)You ask yourself there's got to be something else, something more, more, moreWell, let the sun shine on your faceAnd don't let your life go to wasteNow is the time, got to make up your mindLet it shine on you, let it shine on youLet the sun shine on your faceAnd don't let your life go to wasteNow is the time, got to make up your mindLet it shine on you, let it shine on youLet the sun shine on your faceAnd don't let your life go to wasteNow is the time, got to make up your mindLet it shine on you, let it shine on you(read the full article here: https://www.lifehack.org/821967/its-never-too-late-to-change-your-life ) ... See MoreSee Less