Funeral services for Mrs. LaRue Holden of Withams, Va., will be held Saturday at 9  AM at Jerusalem Baptist Church, Temperanceville, Va.  A public viewing will be held Friday from  5 until 7 PM at the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomack,  Va.  Rev. Richard Holland will be officiating.  Interment will be at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery, Withams, Va.  Services are entrusted by Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomack, Va.