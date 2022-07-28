Funeral services for Mrs. LaRue Holden of Withams, Va., will be held Saturday at 9 AM at Jerusalem Baptist Church, Temperanceville, Va. A public viewing will be held Friday from 5 until 7 PM at the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomack, Va. Rev. Richard Holland will be officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery, Withams, Va. Services are entrusted by Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomack, Va.