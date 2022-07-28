Funeral services for Mrs. LaRue Holden of Withams, Va., will be held Saturday at 9 AM at Jerusalem Baptist Church, Temperanceville, Va. A public viewing will be held Friday from 5 until 7 PM at the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomack, Va. Rev. Richard Holland will be officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery, Withams, Va. Services are entrusted by Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomack, Va.
Related Posts
Ms. Tricia Jacob
November 14, 2018
Dion Edward Smith
May 15, 2019
Alinia Brown
October 20, 2020
Mrs. Deloris A. Jacobs
June 15, 2022
Local Conditions
July 28, 2022, 1:04 pm
Sunny
85°F
85°F
7 mph
real feel: 97°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 7 mph WSW
wind gusts: 11 mph
UV-Index: 10
sunrise: 6:03 am
sunset: 8:15 pm