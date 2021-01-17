Funeral services for Mrs. Kathryn Layne Smith of Onancock will be conducted from the graveside at the Mount Holly Cemetery on Tuesday afternoon at 3:00 p.m., with The Reverends Russell Fail and Robert Smoot officiating. In light of the ongoing pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required for all who attend the service.

Contributions in Kathryn’s memory may be made to Broadway Baptist Church, 15341 Broadway Road, Onancock, VA 23417.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

.