Funeral services for Mrs. Karen Dise Parks of Tangier Island, formerly of Onley, will be conducted from the graveside at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery on Thursday morning at 11, with The Reverend Bob Cooper officiating.

Contributions may be made in Karen’s memory to Swain Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 199, Tangier, VA 23440 or to the American Cancer Society, ATTN: Relay for Life of Nandua, 1315 Mt. Hermon Road, Suite D, Salisbury, MD 21804 (memo: In Memory of Karen Parks) or online at www.relayforlife.org/nanduava.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

