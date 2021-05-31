June Bundick Sterling, 80, wife of the late Robert William Sterling and a
resident of Parksley, VA, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at her
home.
Born October 28, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Harvey Bundick
and Dorothy Taylor Bundick, and raised in Modest Town, VA and
Nelsonia, VA. June was a homemaker and for many years, worked with
her husband supporting their farming operation. She was a member of
Woodberry United Methodist Church and recently attended Zion Baptist
Church. June enjoyed collecting and antiques, sewing, making ceramics
and crafts, and traveling.
Survivors include a son, Shaun Sterling of Parksley. In addition to her
husband and parents, she was predeceased by two sisters, Kathryn
Bundick and Jeannette Northam.
A funeral service to celebrate June’s life will be held on Sunday, June 6,
2021 at 2:00 p.m. from the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home, with
visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Richard Bradford will
officiate the service.
Memorial donations may be made to the S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 164, Onley,
VA 23418.
Memory tributes may be shared with the family at
www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.
