June Bundick Sterling, 80, wife of the late Robert William Sterling and a

resident of Parksley, VA, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at her

home.

Born October 28, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Harvey Bundick

and Dorothy Taylor Bundick, and raised in Modest Town, VA and

Nelsonia, VA. June was a homemaker and for many years, worked with

her husband supporting their farming operation. She was a member of

Woodberry United Methodist Church and recently attended Zion Baptist

Church. June enjoyed collecting and antiques, sewing, making ceramics

and crafts, and traveling.

Survivors include a son, Shaun Sterling of Parksley. In addition to her

husband and parents, she was predeceased by two sisters, Kathryn

Bundick and Jeannette Northam.

A funeral service to celebrate June’s life will be held on Sunday, June 6,

2021 at 2:00 p.m. from the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home, with

visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Richard Bradford will

officiate the service.

Memorial donations may be made to the S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 164, Onley,

VA 23418.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at

www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.