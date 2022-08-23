Funeral services for Mrs. Joyce G. Burton-Cornish of Seaford, DE, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted Saturday at 2PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Bro. Lawrence G. Burton, Sr. officiating. Interment will be in the Burton Cemetery, Melfa.

Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.