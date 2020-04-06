Mrs. Joyce Brown Milliner, 85, died March 30, 2020 at her home in Locustville, VA. She was the wife of the late Rev. Wilber Jackson “Jack” Milliner, Jr. and a resident of Burton Shore Road since age 10.

Born in Covington, VA, she was the daughter of the late Larry H. Brown and Bernice Willis Brown. She was a graduate of Goldey-Beacom Business School of Wilmington, DE. In 1955, Mrs. Milliner became one of the first women hired by NACA (Wallops Flight Center). Over the next 37 years, she served as the facility’s Public Affairs Officer, retiring in 1992 from NASA Wallops Flight Facility.

An avid sewer and crafter, Mrs. Milliner enjoyed sharing her talents with others, particularly within the organizations she was involved. In addition to volunteering at Shore LifeCare Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, she was a longtime member and past president of the Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, member of the Red Hat Society, The Soroptimist Club of Accomack County, the Shore Can Sewing Guild, and Melfa United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her sister, J. Kaye Watkins; niece, Laurie Hesson and her family; and her dear friend, and caregiver, Peggy Pruitt.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Milliner was predeceased by her three brothers, James Franklin, Thomas Harold and Larry B. Brown.

In consideration of the gathering restrictions relating to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled and announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joyce’s memory may be made to Melfa United Methodist Church, 19444 Main Street, Melfa, VA, 23410.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

