Funeral services for Mrs. Jessie Cottman Smith of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Wednesday at 11 AM at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Oxford Street, Pocomoke City, Md. A public viewing will be held Tuesday from 6 until 8 PM at the church. Rev. Dukes will be officiating. Interment will be held at Tindley’s Chapel C0mmunity Memorial Park Cemetery, Bowland Road, Pocomoke City, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.