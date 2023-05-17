FSF Mrs. Jerleane E. Fisher of Belle Haven, WBC on Saturday at 1PM from the Chapel

of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating.

Interment WB in the Burton Cemetery, Melfa. Family and friends may call on Friday

from 4PM until 5PM at the funeral home. Arrangements by Cooper & Humbles Funeral

Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com