FSF Mrs. Jerleane E. Fisher of Belle Haven, WBC on Saturday at 1PM from the Chapel
of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating.
Interment WB in the Burton Cemetery, Melfa. Family and friends may call on Friday
from 4PM until 5PM at the funeral home. Arrangements by Cooper & Humbles Funeral
Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com
Mrs. Jerleane E. Fisher
FSF Mrs. Jerleane E. Fisher of Belle Haven, WBC on Saturday at 1PM from the Chapel