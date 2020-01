A memorial service for Jean Godfrey McFord of New Church, Virginia will be held at the Berea Methodist Church in New Church Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 1 PM with Rev. Janice Sutt0n officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Riverside Shore Hospice. Arrangements for Mrs. Jean Godfrey McFord are by Fox Funeral Home in Temperanceville.

.