A private graveside service for Mrs. Iris Weatherly of Exmore, VA will be held on Saturday at 1 PM from the site of New Mt. Calvary Baptist Cemetery, Exmore, VA at 1 PM. A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the site. Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Smith will be the Eulogist. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, VA.