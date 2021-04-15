A private graveside service for Mrs. Iris Weatherly of Exmore, VA will be held on Saturday at 1 PM from the site of New Mt. Calvary Baptist Cemetery, Exmore, VA at 1 PM. A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the site. Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Smith will be the Eulogist. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, VA.
Related Posts
Clarence Baylis
February 27, 2018
Archie Jones of Eden, Md.
January 20, 2021
Mrs. Lena Scarborough formerly of the Shore
July 16, 2020
Mr. Elwood Taylor of Pocomoke, Md.
July 8, 2020
Local Conditions
April 15, 2021, 3:06 pm
Mostly cloudy
62°F
62°F
9 mph
real feel: 61°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 34%
wind speed: 9 mph NW
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:27 am
sunset: 7:39 pm
2 hours ago
Today we are joined by Leah Fisher and Phil Custis with the Exmore Rotary Club to discuss their Spring Barbecue Fundraiser. Order now for May 8 pickup at be Exmore Town Park by calling 757-999-7081. ... See MoreSee Less