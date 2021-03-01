Mrs. Irene Teresa Surran, 96, beloved wife of the late Richard B. Surran and a resident of Commonwealth Senior Living in Onancock, Va., formerly of Melfa, Va. and Blenheim, N.J., passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

She was raised in Blenheim and predeceased by her parents, Joseph Dintino and Susie Dintino. Irene graduated from Haddonfield High School in 1942. Irene retired in 1989 from Kraft Heinz after many years as Personnel Manager. She was also a life time member of Blenheim Volunteer Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary. She was also an active member of St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, in Blackwood, N.J., and a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Onley, Va.

She is predeceased by a brother, Justin Dintino (wife Doris); and two sisters, Rosemarie Gartner, and Florence Kovacs (husband Ray).

Irene had one son, Richard William Surran (wife Margaret) of Melfa, Va. She is also survived by one brother, Joseph of Hammonton, N.J. Irene has six grandchildren, Richard (Kristie) of Fallbrook,Ca., Linda (Fred) of Parksley, Va., Monica (Kenny) of Pocomoke, Md., Michael(Maribel) of Fountain Springs, Co., David ( Patti) of York, Va., and Peter (Michelle) of Rutherfordton, Nc. Irene also had 21 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren that called her G3.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 25236 Coastal Blvd., Onley ,Va. with Father Michael Imperial presiding. Interment will be held at St. Josephs Cemetery in Chews Landing, N.J.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

