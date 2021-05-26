Funeral service for Mrs. Hazel Stoute of Dobbs Ferry, New York, will be held Friday at 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at John Wesley United Methodist Church Cemetery, (Cottage Grove), Westover, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md. Masks are required.