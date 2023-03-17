Funeral service for Mrs. Hazel M. Nedab-Heath of Parksley, WBC on Wednesday at 1PM from Bethel AME Church, Onancock, with Rev Richard Green officiating. Interment will be in the Wharton Cemetery, Parksley. Family and friends may call on Wednesday at 12PM until time of the service at the church. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
