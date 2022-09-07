Graveside services for Mrs. Goldie C. Upshur, also known as “Puddin”, of Keller, will be conducted on Saturday at 1PM from Bethel Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Franktown, with Rev. Wilbert Adams officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com
