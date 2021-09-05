Mrs. Glenna Hickman Parker, 67, wife of the late James Ernest “Jimmy” Parker for more than 47 years, passed away peacefully Monday, August 23, 2021 at the home of her caregiver, Jeanette Troyer and family, whose love and compassion to Glenna over the last year will be forever cherished by the Parker family.

Born March 17, 1954 to the late Claude and Ann Hickman, Glenna was raised in Nelsonia, VA, moving to Cashville, VA soon after marriage, where she and Jimmy would raise their children and spoil their grandchildren. For decades, Glenna’s sweet smile greeted customers as head teller at PNC Bank, formerly Farmers & Merchants Bank and Mercantile Bank. When she wasn’t working, Glenna was with family. She was happiest when surrounded by loved ones, and there was nothing more important to Glenna and Jimmy than bringing everyone together, whether they were supporting their grandchildren at a sporting event, hosting family dinners, or scheduling Parker vacations. A true lady in every sense of the word, Glenna embodied grace, strength, and kindness throughout her life. Her presence will be greatly missed by those she leaves behind, though they are comforted in knowing she and Jimmy are together again.

Glenna is survived by her daughters, Missy Parker Murphy and her husband, Billy, Heather Parker Hall and her husband, Ben, and Kim Parker Justice and her husband, Bryan, all of Onancock, VA; brother, Chris Hickman and his wife, Leslie, of Hatteras, NC; grandchildren, Austin and Parker Murphy, Chloe, Rylee and Brody Hall, and Haylie and Reagan Justice; nieces and nephews, Matt Parker and his son, Landon, Jake Parker, Tracy Marshall, Laura Harding, Stephen Hickman, and Jessica Barnett; brother-in-law, Harry Parker and his wife, Pat; and longtime friends, Elise and Benji Rew. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Claude “Dicky” Hickman.

A time of remembrance and visitation will be held at the Island House Restaurant, in Wachapreague, VA, Sunday, September 12, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Casual attire requested so please come as you are.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Glenna’s memory may be made to Brain Support Network, P.O. Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026 (www.brainsupportnetwork.org/donate/).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.