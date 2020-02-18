Funeral services for Mrs. Gertrude Maddox of Marion Station, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Marion, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Pastor Seldon will be officiating. Interment will be at the Maddox Family Cemetery, Marion, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.
Related Posts
Jacqueline Sampson
October 18, 2018
Patti Kiefer
March 12, 2019
Robert Harmon, Sr.
January 11, 2018
Oneita Bagwell Chandler
January 11, 2018
Local Conditions
February 18, 2020, 8:32 pm
Cloudy
53°F
53°F
7 mph
real feel: 50°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 7 mph S
wind gusts: 7 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:49 am
sunset: 5:45 pm
WESR Radio shared a post.
3 hours ago
MORNING GOLD: Today's thought, though short and sweet, is a powerful reminder that we all have the ability to make a difference in the world around us.
I backed up the gold message with Bomshel's Power Of One:
One person refused to sit on the back of the bus
She changed the right for all of us
Oh, that's the power of one
Her diary found a light in the dark
A young girl's hope touched millions of hearts
Oh, that's the power of one
One grain of sand can turn the tide
One single spark can light the night
One simple dream, one gentle word
One act of love from someone
Can start a chain reaction
It all begins in the heart
In the power of one
While the others threw stones, He didn't judge
He moved the world with the strength of His love
Oh, that's the power of one
One grain of sand can turn the tide
One single spark can light the night
One simple dream, one gentle word
One act of love from someone
Can start a chain reaction
It all begins in the heart
In the power of one, oh
All the little things we do everyday
The smallest step can bring on a change
Oh, that's the power of one
'Cause one grain of sand can turn the tide
One single spark can light the night
One simple dream, one gentle word
One act of love from someone
Can start a chain reaction
It all begins in the heart
And the power of one
The power of one, the power of one
It's the power of one
Oh, it's the power of one
It's the power of one
The power of one ... See MoreSee Less