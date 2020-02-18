Funeral services for Mrs. Gertrude Maddox of Marion Station, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Marion, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Pastor Seldon will be officiating. Interment will be at the Maddox Family Cemetery, Marion, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.