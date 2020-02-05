Funeral services for Mrs. Gertrude M. Taylor of Temperanceville, will be conducted Saturday at 11 AM from St.John’s U. M. Church, Atlantic. Interment will be in the Groton Community cemetery,
Messongo. Family and friends may call on Saturday at the church from 10 AM until time
of the service. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
Mrs. Gertrude M. Taylor
