Graveside services for Mrs. Georgia Mae Harmon , also known as “GG” of Alexandria, VA, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted Saturday at 11AM from the New Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Painter, with Rev. Dr. Charles Kellam, Sr. officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
Related Posts
Mrs. Cheryl Harmon
January 2, 2020
Janice Goodwine Mason
December 30, 2020
Mary Etta Bishop
December 1, 2017
Brenda Sheffield
April 18, 2018
Local Conditions
March 2, 2022, 9:28 pm
Mostly clear
43°F
43°F
9 mph
real feel: 38°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 100%
wind speed: 9 mph SE
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:33 am
sunset: 5:58 pm
8 hours ago
Music played on old beat-up guitars. Tonight at 7pm on the weekly replay of the Franktown Jam Radio Show, streaming at elasticplayer.xyz/wesr/ ... See MoreSee Less