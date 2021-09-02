Private graveside services for Mrs. Evelyn Strand of Accomac, will be conducted Saturday at 2PM from the New Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, Exmore, with Rev. Jeffrey Smith officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
