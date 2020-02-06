Evelyn Boole Wallace, 99, wife of the late William Heywood Wallace and a resident of Quinby, VA, died on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at her residence. A native of Quinby, she was the daughter of the late Walter Boole and the late Clara Bundick Boole. She worked for Dulany Foods, was a homemaker, attended Smith Chapel United Methodist Church; was a member of Order of the Eastern Star and Exmore Post V.F.W.

She is survived by a son, Gary P. Wallace, and his wife, Michele, of Quinby; a daughter, Faye Wallace Nock and her husband, Tom, of Quinby; and seven grandchildren, Thomas Bradley Nock, Rachelle Nock, Gary Page Wallace, Jr., Courtney Lynn Wood, William Walter Wallace, Michele Lynn Reed and Jennifer Lynn Reed; 15 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandson.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 1:00 PM, at Doughty Funeral Home with Reverend Mary Jimenez officiating. Interment will follow in Quinby Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

.