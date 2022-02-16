Funeral services for Mrs. Eva Marie Pruitt, better known as “Easy Ree” of Tangier will be held at the New Testament Congregation on Friday afternoon at 2, with Elder Duane Crockett and her nephew, Mr. Jerry Pruitt, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Contributions in Easy Ree’s memory may be made to the New Testament Congregation Missions Fund, P.O. Box 266, Tangier, VA 23440.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams Funeral Homes, Onancock and Parksley, VA.