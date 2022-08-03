Funeral services for Mrs. Emma Virginia Douglas of Withams, will be conducted Saturday at 3PM from Mt. Zion Independent Church, Withams, with Rev. Dr. Michael O. Press, officiating. Interment will be in John Wesley Cemetery, Marion Station, MD. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
3 hours ago
