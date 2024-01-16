Mrs. Emma Lena Chandler Tatum

Emma Lena Chandler Tatum, 95, wife of William R. Tatum and a resident of Keller, VA, passed away Saturday, January 13, 2024, at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center in Parksley, VA. She was the daughter of the late Edward Delch Chandler and the late Lena Jane Scott Chandler. She retired from Roses Department Store after being a retail clerk for six years, was the oldest member of Mears Memorial Church, and loved to crochet and work puzzle books.

In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by her son, Paul B. Tatum of Keller.

A celebration of life service will be conducted Sunday, January 21, 2024, at 2:00PM at Doughty Funeral Home with Reverend Kendra Powell officiating. Family will join friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

