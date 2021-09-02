Private graveside services for Mrs. Emma F. Edwards of Parksley, will be conductged Saturday at 6PM from the Adams U. M. Church Cemetery, Parksley, with Rev. Ricardo Poulson, officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
