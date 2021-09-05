Mrs. Emma Dise, 74, wife of the late Carlton E. Dise, Sr. and a resident of Tangier Island, VA, passed away August 30th, 2021 at Alice B. Tawes Nursing Home in Crisfield, MD. Born June 29th, 1947 on Tangier, she was the daughter of the late Jack W. McCready and Linda A. Parks McCready.

Emma was a graduate of Tangier High School and worked many years at both Hugh’s and Daley & Son Grocery stores. Until recently, she remained active, often preparing food and delivering to those who experienced loss or illness. A faithful servant to the Lord, Emma was a devoted member of Swain Memorial United Methodist Church. Among her many contributions to her church and community, she served in the women’s society, enjoyed doing her circle books, and was always in attendance for church functions and community events. She had a great passion for the holidays, particularly when it came to decorating her tree, as this always meant her family was coming home to share in her joy of the season. She especially enjoyed attending Christmas events with family and friends and rejoiced in quality time spent with loved ones.

Emma is survived by her sons, Carl Dise, Jr. of Salisbury, MD and James “Nick” Dise of Virginia Beach, VA, both of whom she loved and had immense pride in their accomplishments; brothers, Danny R. McCready and his wife, Marsha, Jackie Burt McCready and his wife, Barb, and Paulie McCready and his wife, Michelle, all of Tangier; nieces, Virginia Williams, Virginia Giles, Jackie Thomas; and nephews, Connor McCready and Isaiah McCready, as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her nephew, Daniel K. McCready.

Of special note are her sister-in-law, Marsha, and nieces, Ginna and Jackie, who were so faithful to her in the later years, ensuring she was taken care of in all aspects. Her sons were and are beyond thankful for that and cannot express enough thanks for the comfort they provided and everything they did for her.

Funeral services will be held at Swain Memorial United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., with The Reverend Charles W. Parks III, Mr. Frank “Hoot” Pruitt, and Elder Duane Crockett officiating. Interment will follow in the New Testament Church Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the church on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Contributions in Emma’s memory may be made to Swain Memorial UMC, P.O. Box 199, Tangier, VA 23440 or to the Tangier Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 239, Tangier, VA 23440.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams Funeral Homes, Onancock and Parksley, VA.