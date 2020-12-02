Private graveside services for Mrs. Elsie M. Davis of Melfa, will be conducted Saturday at 12PM from the Snead’s Memorial Cemetery, with Rev. James Nock officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com
