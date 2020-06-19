Mrs. Ellen Jones Custis, 88, wife of the late Milton Nock Custis, Jr., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, surrounded by loved ones at her home on the Custis Family Farm in Pungoteague, VA. Born February 6, 1932 in Pungoteague, she was the daughter of the late John Walter Jones and Gladys Guy. Family was everything to Ellen, and nothing brought her more happiness than being a wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Left to cherish her memory are her three children, Milton N. Custis III and wife Angie, Glenn D. Custis and wife Donna, and Linda C. Gaskill and husband Stephen, all of Pungoteague; brother, Johnny Jones and wife Marilyn and brother-in-law, Paige “Rose-Bud” Custis, all of Onley, VA; grandchildren, Talia Taylor and husband Bobby, Tony Custis and wife Jill, and Amber Custis; great-grandchildren, Ellen Grace, Bates, and Bailey Taylor; step grandchildren, Chris, Jason, and Ryan Bonniwell; step great-grandchildren, Hannah and Lillian Buchanan; and several nieces and nephews.

To honor Mrs. Custis’s wishes, the family will gather for a private graveside service at the Onancock Cemetery.

Contributions in Ellen’s memory may be made to the Pungoteague Community Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 3, Pungoteague, VA. 23422.

Memory tributes and condolences may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

.