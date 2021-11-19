Private funeral services for Mrs. Edna V. Waters, also known as “Sarge” of New Church, will be conducted Saturday at 3PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Harold E. White, Sr. officiating. Interment will be in the Trinity Cemetery, Pocomoke, MD. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral
