Memorial services for Mrs. Edith Brown of Columbia, MD, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted Saturday at 1PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with
Father Rogelio Layug Abadano officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles
Funeral Co., Accomac.
Related Posts
Herman Chesser of Atlantic
September 23, 2019
Mr. George Richardson, Sr.
March 21, 2019
Vienna Taylor
August 22, 2019
Mrs. Georgia Baker of Princess Anne
August 23, 2019
Local Conditions
March 4, 2020, 5:44 pm
Sunny
56°F
56°F
9 mph
real feel: 53°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 53%
wind speed: 9 mph S
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:29 am
sunset: 6:00 pm