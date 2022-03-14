Funeral services for Mrs. Dorothy Yeaman Mears, known as “Dottie” to friends and loved ones, will be conducted from the graveside at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery on Friday afternoon at 2 pm, with The Reverend James D. Canody officiating. There will be a visitation at the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 6 until 8.

Contributions in Dottie’s memory may be made to The Bridge, P.O. Box 680, Milford, DE 19963 (www.887thebridge.com/make-a-gift), Riverside Shore Cancer Center, P.O. Box 430, Onancock, VA 23417, or to the Eastern Shore S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23417 (www.shorespca.com).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

