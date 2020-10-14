Private graveside services for Mrs. Dorothy M. Custis, also known as “Sweetie” of

Washington, DC, will be conducted Monday at 11AM from Adams U.M. Cemetery, Parksley, with

Rev. Michael Robinson officiating. There will be a viewing on Friday from 11Am until

1PM from Whole Life Ministries International Church, Capitol Heights, MD.

Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be

attended virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.