Our beloved Dorothy Pearl Dennis Matthews, daughter of the late William and Roslen Dennis Rayfield quietly departed this earthly life and entered eternal rest on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at her residence in Parksley, Virginia.

Dorothy, affectionately referred to as “Dot” was born on October 15, 1948 in Parksley, Virginia. She received her formal education in the public-school system of Accomack County and graduated from Mary Nottingham Smith High School in 1967.

On August 23, 1980 Dot married her soulmate, the late John N. Matthews. She patiently cared for him until he entered glory in January, 2013.

At a young age Dot joined Metompkin Baptist Church in Parksley, VA and later joined Gospel Temple Baptist Church, Keller, VA under the pastorate of the late Rev. Lewis T. Brim where she dutifully served on the Pastor’s Aid Ministry, the culinary ministry, as a trustee and part of the Finance Committee. Dot loved her church and the church family.

Dot was a hard-working woman who didn’t mind being of service to others. She worked in various professions throughout her life. Dot was employed for numerous years at the former Accomack County Nursing Home as a Certified Nursing Assistant and in the Accomack County Public Schools as a teaching assistant. She also provided private duty care for individuals in their homes. Dot loved people and being of assistance to others. She loved life but most of all she loved the Creator who gave her abundant life.

Cherishing her memories today and in the days to come are her sister, Margaret Downing of Bloxom, VA, a niece reared as her own, Denise (Kevin) Downing of Parksley, VA a “special grandson”, Marcus Downing (Casey Russell), two “special great grandchildren, Brooklyn and Brileigh Downing, all of Delmar, MD.; a brother in law, Jerry Sample of Washington, DC and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at KeithMatthewsFuneralHomes.com.

Arrangements are being entrusted to the Keith Matthews Funeral Home, Norfolk, Va.

