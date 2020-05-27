Private graveside services for Mrs. Dorethea A. Matthews of Onancock, will be conducted
Saturday at 11:00 AM from the Metropolitan-Bayside Community Cemetery, Onancock,
with Min. Quintavion Washington officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles
Funeral Co., Accomac.
