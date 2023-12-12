Mrs. Diane Ward Justice of Accomac

Mrs. Diane Ward Justice, 69, Wife of Barron P. Justice for 50 years, passed away peacefully Friday, December 8, 2023 at Shore Health Rehab Center in Parksley VA, with her loving family by her side.

Born October 10,1954 to the late Wesley and Myrtle Ward, Diane was raised in Wardtown, VA where she also built a life with her husband Barron and children. Her greatest pleasure was taking care of family and others in need. Diane had a heart of gold and would give her last dollar to anyone in need or even a place to stay. She was the happiest when she was surrounded by loved ones, especially her grandchildren.

Diane is survived by her husband Barron, sons Billy Justice (Brandy), Bryan Justice (Kimberly), and daughter Ashley Singleton (Rojohn); Brother Tommy Ward (Angie), Sisters Dixie Greer (Doug), and Deborah Mears (David); grandchildren, Sean Justice, MaKaila and Lauren Sawyer, Mackenzie Justice, Mason Justice, Asher Justice, Haylie Justice, Reagan Justice, Isaiah Singleton, Kasai Abbott, and Lyndsey Finney of who she loved as her own; Great granddaughter, Noemi Justice. A loving sister-in-law, Georgette Press (Gary) ; numerous nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.

She was predeceased by her parents Wesley and Myrtle Ward of Wardtown, VA and her loving Father-in-law and Mother-in-Law George and Vivian Justice.

A memorial service will be held on December 18, 2023, at 2pm at Doughty’s Funeral Home in Exmore, VA, with Pastor Mike Muender officiating.

In Lieu of flowers, contributions in Diane’s memory may be made to support Central Accomack Little League, Po Box 486 Onancock, Virginia 23417 and also Operation Christmas Child, Maranatha Baptist Church, Po Box 1423 Exmore, Virginia 23350 Attention Karen Darden.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.