Funeral services for Mrs. Diana Veney Strand of Melfa, will be conducted Saturday at 11AM from Anointed Word of Deliverance Ministries, Keller, with Bishop George Copeland officiating. Interment will be in the Metropolitan Bayside Community Cemetery, Onancock. Family and friends

may call on Friday from 5 to 6 at the funeral home. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.