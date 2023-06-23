Funeral services for Mrs. Diana Veney Strand of Melfa, will be conducted on Saturday at 11AM from Anointed Word of Deliverance Ministries, Keller, with Bishop George Copeland officiating. Interment will be in the Metropolitan Bayside Community cemetery, Onancock. Family and friends may call on Friday from 5 to 6 at the funeral home.
